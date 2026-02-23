Career Development Symposium Arrives in Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 25, 2026) Navy Personnel Command Force Master Chief Bill Houlihan answers questions from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station Sailors during a Career Development Symposium all-hands call, Feb. 25. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at Naval Air Station Pensacola and IWTC Corry Station from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)