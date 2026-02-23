Career Development Symposium Pensacola Concludes

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dallas Snider 

    Navy Personnel Command

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 25, 2026) — The MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium wrapped up a visit to Pensacola, after a two-day engagement with Sailors, Feb. 24 to Feb. 25.

    Hosted by Navy Personnel Command, the symposium featured all-hands calls, training briefs, and trade show events held at Naval Air Station Pensacola and Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station.

    CDS brought Sailors together with senior leadership, detailers, community managers, and policy experts, offering them vital career guidance, professional development resources, and opportunities to provide direct feedback to shape future Navy personnel policies.

    “Today, I learned a lot about different Navy career programs and what lies ahead for me as an information systems technician,” said Information Systems Technician Seaman Kristian Townsblount, assigned to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station. “CDS was a great opportunity to just learn about everything.”

    MyNavy HR representatives hosted sessions highlighting key personnel initiatives such as Billet-Based Advancement and the Senior Enlisted Marketplace, the detailing process, educational opportunities and leadership development sessions aimed at empowering and informing Sailors.

    “Sailors should come to CDS to improve themselves, their skills, and education to ensure they have proper knowledge of prospective jobs in the future and make them a well-rounded individual,” said Seaman Apprentice Eli Lopez, assigned to IWTC Corry Station.

    The next CDS is tentatively scheduled for late April. Visit the CDS webpage for updates:https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mynavyhr.navy.mil%2FCareer-Management%2FTalent-Management%2FCDS%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cdallas.a.snider.mil%40us.navy.mil%7C7e264317afae4a5686aa08de70a4011b%7Ce3333e00c8774b87b6ad45e942de1750%7C0%7C0%7C639072047000649045%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C60000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=yXxq2M%2BsLd0YEkjn274udYCA0Z95OpaoWi0yZ6ZRgw8%3D&reserved=0.

