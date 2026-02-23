(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Career Development Symposium Arrives in Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station [Image 1 of 8]

    Career Development Symposium Arrives in Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dallas Snider 

    Navy Personnel Command

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 25, 2026) Commander, Navy Personnel Command Rear Adm. Kevin Kennedy answers questions from Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station Sailors during a Career Development Symposium all-hands call, Feb. 25. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at Naval Air Station Pensacola and IWTC Corry Station from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)

    Career Development Symposium Pensacola Concludes

