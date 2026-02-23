(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Shellback Award Presentation

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Shellback Award Presentation

    JAPAN

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christiena Taralson 

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    260112-N-VK401-2634 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (January 13th, 2026) The U.S. 7th Fleet Band congratulated our newest musician Shellback, Musician 1st Class Kyndra Sisayaket, who returned from her recent deployment on the USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19).

    The Shellback ceremony, also called the 'crossing the line ceremony', is a naval tradition that recognizes when the crew 'crosses' the equator for the first time (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Christiena Taralson).

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 20:31
    Photo ID: 9537282
    VIRIN: 260112-N-VK401-1427
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 743.87 KB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band Shellback Award Presentation, by PO3 Christiena Taralson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Band Shellback Award Presentation
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Shellback Award Presentation
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Shellback Award Presentation
    U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Band Shellback Award Presentation

