U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Band Shellback Award Presentation

260112-N-VK401-1023 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (January 13th, 2026) The U.S. 7th Fleet Band congratulated our newest musician Shellback, Musician 2nd Class Ralph Musni, who returned from his recent deployment on the USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19).



The Shellback ceremony, also called the 'crossing the line ceremony', is a naval tradition that recognizes when the crew 'crosses' the equator for the first time (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Christiena Taralson).