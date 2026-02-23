(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Shellback Award Presentation

    U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Band Shellback Award Presentation

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Christiena Taralson | 260112-N-VK401-1023 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (January 13th, 2026) The U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    JAPAN

    01.12.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christiena Taralson 

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (January 13th, 2026) The U.S. 7th Fleet Band congratulated our newest musician Shellbacks, who returned from their recent deployment on the USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19).

    The Shellback ceremony, also called the 'crossing the line ceremony', is a naval tradition that recognizes when the crew 'crosses' the equator for the first time (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Christiena Taralson).

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 20:31
    Story ID: 558921
    Location: JP
