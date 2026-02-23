U.S. 7th Fleet Band Shellback Award Presentation

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (January 13th, 2026) The U.S. 7th Fleet Band congratulated our newest musician Shellbacks, who returned from their recent deployment on the USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19).



The Shellback ceremony, also called the 'crossing the line ceremony', is a naval tradition that recognizes when the crew 'crosses' the equator for the first time (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Christiena Taralson).

