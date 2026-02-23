(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Band Shellback Award Presentation

    U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Band Shellback Award Presentation

    JAPAN

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christiena Taralson 

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    260113-N-VK401-5189 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (January 13th, 2026) The U.S. 7th Fleet Band congratulated our newest musician Shellbacks, who returned from his recent deployment on the USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19).

    The Shellback ceremony, also called the 'crossing the line ceremony', is a naval tradition that recognizes when the crew 'crosses' the equator for the first time (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Christiena Taralson).

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 20:31
    Photo ID: 9537277
    VIRIN: 260113-N-VK401-5189
    Resolution: 1920x1279
    Size: 590.46 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Band Shellback Award Presentation, by PO3 Christiena Taralson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Shellback Award Presentation

