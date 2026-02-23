260210-N-UK100-1002 - Nicole Johnson, a supervisory contract specialist with NAVFAC Southeast, leads a site walk with Chief Petty Officer David Rubio of JIATF-S. The two discussed plans for the new five-story Command and Control facility during a pre-proposal site visit for potential contractors at Naval Air Station Key West. (Official U.S. Navy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 14:18
|Photo ID:
|9536430
|VIRIN:
|260210-N-UK100-1002
|Resolution:
|2529x1806
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strong Industry Turnout for Major Navy Construction Project at NAS Key West [Image 3 of 3], by Jennifer Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strong Industry Turnout for Major Navy Construction Project at NAS Key West
