Strong Industry Turnout for Major Navy Construction Project at NAS Key West

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260210-N-UK100-1002 - Nicole Johnson, a supervisory contract specialist with NAVFAC Southeast, leads a site walk with Chief Petty Officer David Rubio of JIATF-S. The two discussed plans for the new five-story Command and Control facility during a pre-proposal site visit for potential contractors at Naval Air Station Key West. (Official U.S. Navy Photo)