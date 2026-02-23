Strong Industry Turnout for Major Navy Construction Project at NAS Key West

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260210-N-UK100-1001 - Lt. Cmdr. Brendan Owen, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC), discusses road construction requirements with potential contractors during a pre-proposal site visit at Naval Air Station Key West. The meeting was held to review plans for a new Joint Interagency Task Force - South (JIATF-S) Command and Control facility, and the discussion focused on the infrastructure needed to support the construction enclave. (Official U.S. Navy Photo)