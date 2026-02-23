260210-N-UK100-1001 - Lt. Cmdr. Brendan Owen, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC), discusses road construction requirements with potential contractors during a pre-proposal site visit at Naval Air Station Key West. The meeting was held to review plans for a new Joint Interagency Task Force - South (JIATF-S) Command and Control facility, and the discussion focused on the infrastructure needed to support the construction enclave. (Official U.S. Navy Photo)
Strong Industry Turnout for Major Navy Construction Project at NAS Key West
