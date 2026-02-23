(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strong Industry Turnout for Major Navy Construction Project at NAS Key West

    Strong Industry Turnout for Major Navy Construction Project at NAS Key West

    KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Jennifer Richard 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    Lt. Cmdr. Brendan Owen, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC), discusses road construction requirements with potential contractors during a pre-proposal site visit at Naval Air Station Key West. The meeting was held to review plans for a new Joint Interagency Task Force - South (JIATF-S) Command and Control facility, and the discussion focused on the infrastructure needed to support the construction enclave. (Official U.S. Navy Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 14:18
    Location: KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
    NAS KEY WEST
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast
    construction
    project

