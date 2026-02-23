Strong Industry Turnout for Major Navy Construction Project at NAS Key West

Photo By Jennifer Richard | 260210-N-UK100-1001 - Lt. Cmdr. Brendan Owen, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC), discusses road construction requirements with potential contractors during a pre-proposal site visit at Naval Air Station Key West. The meeting was held to review plans for a new Joint Interagency Task Force - South (JIATF-S) Command and Control facility, and the discussion focused on the infrastructure needed to support the construction enclave. (Official U.S. Navy Photo) see less | View Image Page

A pre-proposal site visit for a major new construction project at Naval Air Station (NAS) Key West on Feb. 10, was met with an enthusiastic response from the construction industry. Fifty-one contractors from 25 different companies attended the event, signaling strong interest in partnering with the Navy on this important initiative.

The event was seamlessly coordinated by NAVFAC Southeast Project Manager Michael Hermanson in conjunction with Joint Interagency Task Force - South (JIATF-S) staff. Their efforts provided a valuable opportunity for contractors to gain firsthand knowledge of the project requirements.

"The high level of interest and engagement from the construction community is a testament to the significance of this project," said Hermanson. "This collaborative approach is crucial for the successful delivery of a facility that will enhance the critical mission of JIATF-South for years to come."

The project scope calls for the construction of a new five-story JIATF-S Command and Control facility at Truman Annex. This state-of-the-art facility will encompass a secure operations area, including an Operations Center (OC) and a Network Operations Center (NOC), as well as administrative areas divided into specified security zones. The project also includes several outbuildings such as an Entry Control Point, Pump Houses, Communication Shelters, and a Hazardous Materials Storage area.

Engineered for resilience in the coastal Florida environment, the facility will feature redundant mechanical and electrical systems with backup power, an antenna pad, and comprehensive information and security systems, including an Intrusion Detection System (IDS). Crucially, it will be built to withstand Category 5 hurricane wind loads and a Category 1 storm surge, situated above the floodplain level, and incorporate sustainability and energy enhancement measures.

The impressive turnout for the site visit included a healthy mix of seventeen potential subcontractors and eight potential prime contractors, creating a competitive and collaborative environment for the project ahead.

Several other key personnel were on hand to engage with the attendees, including NAVFAC Southeast Contingency Engineering Director Anant Patel; NAVFAC Southeast Contact Specialist Nicole Johnson; and Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Lt. Cmdr. Brendan Owen. Leadership from the Public Works Department's Facility Management Division (FMD) and Environmental Division, as well as the Deputy Public Works Officer (DPWO), were also present to kick off the event.

The high turnout and engagement from the construction community are a positive indicator for the successful execution of this future project, which will significantly enhance the command-and-control capabilities of JIATF-S.

About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, public works, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.