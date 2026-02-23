Commander, Naval Information Forces, meets with Information Warfare Sailors stationed in Hawaii.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Force Master Chief Augustine Cooper, Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, Commander, Naval Information Forces, Rear Adm. Nicholas Homan, Commander, Fleet Information Warfare Command Pacific, and Capt. Brian Schulz, Commander, National Security Agency Hawaii, pose for a photo at Fleet Information Warfare Command Pacific (FIWC Pacific), Hawaii. NAVIFOR mans, trains and equips nearly 100 Information Warfare-related commands across the globe, providing administrative control. This week, Vice Adm. Vernazza and Force Master Chief Augustine Cooper are visiting various IW commands within U.S. Pacific Fleet to support mission readiness across the IW domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ray McCann / RELEASED)