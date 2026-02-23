Commander, Naval Information Forces, meets with Information Warfare Sailors stationed in Hawaii.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, Commander, Naval Information Forces, third from the left, and Cmdr. Weston Coby, commanding officer, Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), fourth from the left, and leadership from JTWC pose for a photo, Hawaii. NAVIFOR mans, trains and equips nearly 100 Information Warfare-related commands across the globe, providing administrative control. This week, Vice Adm. Vernazza and Force Master Chief Augustine Cooper are visiting various IW commands within U.S. Pacific Fleet to support mission readiness across the IW domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ray McCann / RELEASED)