Commander, Naval Information Forces, meets with Information Warfare Sailors stationed in Hawaii.

Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, Commander, Naval Information Forces, middle-right, and Force Master Chief Augustine Cooper, near-right, engage with Senior leadership at Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC). NAVIFOR mans, trains and equips nearly 100 Information Warfare-related commands across the globe, providing administrative control. This week, Vice Adm. Vernazza and Force Master Chief Augustine Cooper are visiting various IW commands within U.S. Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ray McCann / RELEASED)