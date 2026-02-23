(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commander, Naval Information Forces, meets with Information Warfare Sailors stationed in Hawaii. [Image 2 of 5]

    Commander, Naval Information Forces, meets with Information Warfare Sailors stationed in Hawaii.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ray McCann 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, Commander, Naval Information Forces, right, and Cmdr. Weston Coby, commanding officer, Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) pose for a photo in Hawaii. NAVIFOR mans, trains, and equips nearly 100 Information Warfare-related commands across the globe, providing administrative control. This week, Vice Adm. Vernazza and Force Master Chief Augustine Cooper are visiting various IW commands within U.S. Pacific Fleet to support mission readiness across the IW domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ray McCann / RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 09:02
    VIRIN: 260223-N-IP029-1003
    Location: HAWAII, US
    This work, Commander, Naval Information Forces, meets with Information Warfare Sailors stationed in Hawaii. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ray McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

