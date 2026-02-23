(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 26: TCCC training [Image 4 of 4]

    Cobra Gold 26: TCCC training

    HAT YAO BEACH, THAILAND

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Austin Salazar 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Navy Corpsmen assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force and Royal Thai Navy service members conduct tactical combat casualty care at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 05:48
    Photo ID: 9535743
    VIRIN: 260225-F-UJ371-1316
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 509.21 KB
    Location: HAT YAO BEACH, TH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Cobragold
    INDOPACOM
    TF Ashland
    CG26

