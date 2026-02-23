Cobra Gold 26: TCCC training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Elvis Barrios assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force and Royal Thai Navy service members conduct tactical combat casualty care training during Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)