    Cobra Gold 26: TCCC training [Image 2 of 4]

    Cobra Gold 26: TCCC training

    HAT YAO BEACH, THAILAND

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Austin Salazar 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Elvis Barrios assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force and Royal Thai Navy service members conduct tactical combat casualty care training during Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 05:48
    Photo ID: 9535741
    VIRIN: 230101-F-UJ371-1157
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 472.04 KB
    Location: HAT YAO BEACH, TH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 26: TCCC training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobragold
    INDOPACOM
    TF Ashland
    CG26

