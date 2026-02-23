Cobra Gold 26: TCCC training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Corpsmen assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force and Royal Thai Navy service members conduct tactical combat casualty care at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)