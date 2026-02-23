31st Fighter Wing hosts Spouse Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, addresses spouses during a town hall at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 23, 2026. Open dialogue between leadership and families helps build trust, strengthen resilience and ensure the 31st FW thrives together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)