(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st Fighter Wing hosts Spouse Town Hall [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st Fighter Wing hosts Spouse Town Hall

    ITALY

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, addresses spouses during a town hall at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 23, 2026. Open dialogue between leadership and families helps build trust, strengthen resilience and ensure the 31st FW thrives together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 04:03
    Photo ID: 9535706
    VIRIN: 260222-F-EE292-3348
    Resolution: 5826x3876
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing hosts Spouse Town Hall [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st Fighter Wing hosts Spouse Town Hall
    31st Fighter Wing hosts Spouse Town Hall
    31st Fighter Wing hosts Spouse Town Hall
    31st Fighter Wing hosts Spouse Town Hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air force
    Community
    spouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery