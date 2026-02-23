U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, addresses spouses during a town hall at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 23, 2026. Open dialogue between leadership and families helps build trust, strengthen resilience and ensure the 31st FW thrives together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 04:03
|Photo ID:
|9535706
|VIRIN:
|260222-F-EE292-3348
|Resolution:
|5826x3876
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Fighter Wing hosts Spouse Town Hall [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.