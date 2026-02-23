31st Fighter Wing hosts Spouse Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lela Diers, 31st Fighter Wing Commander's spouse, speaks to spouses during a town hall at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 23, 2026 The town hall reinforced the 31st FW’s commitment to fostering a strong, informed and connected community.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)