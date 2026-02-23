31st Fighter Wing hosts Spouse Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks at a spouse town hall at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 23, 2026. The town hall supports the Wing commander’s vision of, “Community – Love, Connect, Thrive,” strengthening relationships between leadership and military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)