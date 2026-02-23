31st Fighter Wing hosts Spouse Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, prepares to answer a question during a town hall at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 23, 2026. Events like this ensure spouses remain informed, valued and connected as vital members of the 31st FW community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)