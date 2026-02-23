Opening Day IRON FIST 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa (Feb. 23, 2026) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ryan Holye (left) commanding general, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade gives remarks during the opening ceremony for Exercise Iron Fist 2026 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)