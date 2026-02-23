Opening Day IRON FIST 2026

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa (Feb. 23, 2026) Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Toshikatsu Musha, commanding general, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (right) gives remarks during the opening ceremony for Exercise Iron Fist 2026 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)
Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 02:32
Photo ID:
|9535700
VIRIN:
|260223-N-JQ001-1023
Resolution:
|4192x5869
Size:
|3.8 MB
Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
Web Views:
|7
Downloads:
|0
