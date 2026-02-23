Opening Day IRON FIST 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa (Feb. 23, 2026) Captain Erich Frandrup (right) commodore, Navy

Expeditionary Forces / Task Force 75, speaks with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Izuru Ikeuchi, commander, Mine Warfare Force (left) before the staff luncheon for Exercise Iron Fist 2026 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. Iron Fist is an

annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-

Defense Force and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass

Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)