Opening Day IRON FIST 2026

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa (Feb. 23,2026) Capt. Erich Frandrup (left) commodore, Navy Expeditionary Forces / Task Force 75, greets Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Izuru Ikeuchi, commander, Mine Warfare Force (right) before the staff luncheon forExercise Iron Fist 2026 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force

and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)