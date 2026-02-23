(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Opening Day IRON FIST 2026 [Image 1 of 8]

    Opening Day IRON FIST 2026

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa (Feb. 23,2026) Capt. Erich Frandrup (left) commodore, Navy Expeditionary Forces / Task Force 75, greets Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Izuru Ikeuchi, commander, Mine Warfare Force (right) before the staff luncheon forExercise Iron Fist 2026 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 02:32
    Photo ID: 9535695
    VIRIN: 260223-N-JQ001-1018
    Resolution: 5567x3711
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
