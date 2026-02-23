(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception

    JAPAN

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Seaman Andrew DelNagro 

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    260123-N-CV007-1162 7th Fleet Band's OEPC entertain the audience of the Shinnenkai Reception at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo. Events like this recognize and strengthen the strong alliance between Japan and the U.S. The CNFJ/RJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaise with the Japanese government, and to strengthen ties with the JMSDF.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 01:50
    Photo ID: 9535692
    VIRIN: 260123-N-CV007-1162
    Resolution: 810x1080
    Size: 173.38 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception [Image 5 of 5], by SN Andrew DelNagro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception
    The U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception
    U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception
    U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception
    U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery