260123-N-NA545-1004 7th Fleet Band's OEPC entertain the audience of the Shinnenkai Reception at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo. Events like this recognize and strengthen the strong alliance between Japan and the U.S. The CNFJ/RJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaise with the Japanese government, and to strengthen ties with the JMSDF.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 01:50
|Photo ID:
|9535689
|VIRIN:
|260122-N-CV007-5597
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception [Image 5 of 5], by SN Andrew DelNagro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception
No keywords found.