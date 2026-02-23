(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception

    The U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception

    Photo By Seaman Andrew DelNagro | 260123-N-NA545-1004 7th Fleet Band's OEPC entertain the audience of the Shinnenkai...... read more read more

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.22.2026

    Story by Seaman Andrew DelNagro 

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    7th Fleet Band's OEPC entertain the audience of the Shinnenkai Reception at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo. Events like this recognize and strengthen the strong alliance between Japan and the U.S. The CNFJ/RJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaise with the Japanese government, and to strengthen ties with the JMSDF.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 01:50
    Story ID: 558811
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception, by SN Andrew DelNagro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    The U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception
    U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception
    U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception
    U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception
    U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version