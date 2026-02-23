U.S. 7th Fleet's Orient Express Protocol Combo provide music for the Shinnenkai Reception

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260123-N-CV007-9411 7th Fleet Band's OEPC entertain the audience of the Shinnenkai Reception at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo. Events like this recognize and strengthen the strong alliance between Japan and the U.S. The CNFJ/RJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaise with the Japanese government, and to strengthen ties with the JMSDF.