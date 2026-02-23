Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders connect with Pathfinder community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Atlanta Falcons cheerleader cheers for a child during a Pro Blitz Armed Forces Entertainment tour at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 1, 2026. Through the tour, AFE connected service members with familiar stateside entertainment while supporting morale overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)