An Atlanta Falcons cheerleader cheers for a child during a Pro Blitz Armed Forces Entertainment tour at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 1, 2026. Through the tour, AFE connected service members with familiar stateside entertainment while supporting morale overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9534720
|VIRIN:
|260201-F-KS661-1011
|Resolution:
|5857x3905
|Size:
|6.86 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders connect with Pathfinder community [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.