Date Taken: 01.31.2026 Date Posted: 02.24.2026 14:59 Photo ID: 9534715 VIRIN: 260201-F-KS661-1006 Resolution: 5344x3563 Size: 5.3 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders connect with Pathfinder community [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.