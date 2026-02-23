(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders connect with Pathfinder community [Image 8 of 10]

    Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders connect with Pathfinder community

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders hold a meet and greet during a Pro Blitz Armed Forces Entertainment tour at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 1, 2026. Through the tour, AFE connected service members with familiar stateside entertainment while supporting morale overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9534718
    VIRIN: 260201-F-KS661-1009
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders connect with Pathfinder community [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Armed Forces Entertainment
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    Atlanta Falcons
    Cheerleaders

