Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders connect with Pathfinder community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A child smiles during a cheer competition with an Atlanta Falcons cheerleader at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 1, 2026. Through a Pro Blitz Armed Forces Entertainment tour, AFE connected service members with familiar stateside entertainment while supporting morale overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)