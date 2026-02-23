A child smiles during a cheer competition with an Atlanta Falcons cheerleader at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 1, 2026. Through a Pro Blitz Armed Forces Entertainment tour, AFE connected service members with familiar stateside entertainment while supporting morale overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9534716
|VIRIN:
|260201-F-KS661-1007
|Resolution:
|5146x3431
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders connect with Pathfinder community [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.