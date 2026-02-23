(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Engineering Week Spotlight: Lauren Walker [Image 5 of 5]

    Engineering Week Spotlight: Lauren Walker

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Lauren Walker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District cost engineer and value engineering assistant, performs a site visit to the Fredrick Paup dredge in Mobile Harbor, Mobile, Alabama, February 13, 2026. Her career goals are to continue to grow in her role as a cost engineer and value engineering assistant and ultimately becoming either a lead cost engineer or District Value Officer. (Courtesy photo)

