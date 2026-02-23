Engineering Week Spotlight: Lauren Walker

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lauren Walker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District cost engineer and value engineering assistant, performs a site visit to the Fredrick Paup dredge in Mobile Harbor, Mobile, Alabama, February 13, 2026. Her career goals are to continue to grow in her role as a cost engineer and value engineering assistant and ultimately becoming either a lead cost engineer or District Value Officer. (Courtesy photo)