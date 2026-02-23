(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Engineering Week Spotlight: Lauren Walker [Image 4 of 5]

    Engineering Week Spotlight: Lauren Walker

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Lauren Walker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District cost engineer and value engineering assistant, right, shows her supervisor, Angela O’Connor, Technical Services Branch Chief, her latest work on a project at the Mobile District Headquarters, Mobile, Alabama, February 11, 2026. Walker, a Lillian, Alabama native transferred to the Mobile District three years ago to be closer to home. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 14:58
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Engineering Week Spotlight: Lauren Walker [Image 5 of 5], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineering Week Spotlight: Lauren Walker

