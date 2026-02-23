Engineering Week Spotlight: Lauren Walker

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lauren Walker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District cost engineer and value engineering assistant, right, shows her supervisor, Angela O’Connor, Technical Services Branch Chief, her latest work on a project at the Mobile District Headquarters, Mobile, Alabama, February 11, 2026. Walker, a Lillian, Alabama native transferred to the Mobile District three years ago to be closer to home. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)