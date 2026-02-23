Lauren Walker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District cost engineer and value engineering assistant, right, shows her supervisor, Angela O’Connor, Technical Services Branch Chief, her latest work on a project at the Mobile District Headquarters, Mobile, Alabama, February 11, 2026. Walker, a Lillian, Alabama native transferred to the Mobile District three years ago to be closer to home. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9534698
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-VP913-1003
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.18 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineering Week Spotlight: Lauren Walker [Image 5 of 5], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
