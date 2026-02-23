Lauren Walker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District cost engineer and value engineering assistant, leads a discussion with the Technical Services Branch at the Mobile District Headquarters, Mobile, Alabama, February 11, 2026. Walker has worked with USACE for five years, the last three of which have been here in the Mobile District. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9534690
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-VP913-1002
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.8 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
This work, Engineering Week Spotlight: Lauren Walker [Image 5 of 5], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineering Week Spotlight: Lauren Walker
