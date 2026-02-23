Engineering Week Spotlight: Lauren Walker

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lauren Walker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District cost engineer and value engineering assistant, leads a discussion with the Technical Services Branch at the Mobile District Headquarters, Mobile, Alabama, February 11, 2026. Walker has worked with USACE for five years, the last three of which have been here in the Mobile District. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)