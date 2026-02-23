Engineering Week Spotlight: Lauren Walker

MOBILE, Ala. — For Lillian, Alabama native Lauren Walker, the daily commute offers a unique satisfaction. Driving past the Dauphin Island Causeway Shoreline Restoration project, she gets a firsthand look at the impact of her work as a cost engineer and value engineering assistant with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District. The causeway is a constant and visible reminder of her contributions to the region she calls home.

Walker has been instrumental in several high-profile projects that have had a significant economic and environmental impact.

Her work includes the landmark Mobile Harbor Deepening and Widening Project and various beneficial-use projects with Mobile County. She is also eagerly anticipating the start of construction on the Harrison and Hancock Counties Beach Restoration projects, which will revitalize the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

"The most rewarding experience working for the Mobile District is getting to be a part of projects that have a direct impact on the communities around me," Walker said. "I've been able to work on the Mobile Harbor Deepening and Widening Project, beneficial use projects for Mobile County, and other organizations. It is very cool to be able to see the impact of the work you do."

Her path to this fulfilling career was one of discovery. Though she initially pursued a path toward civil engineering in middle school, she realized during her senior year at the University of South Alabama that her true interests lay outside of traditional design work.

This led her to a position as a cost engineer with the Jacksonville District, where she spent two years before transferring to the Mobile District to be closer to home.

Throughout her five years with USACE, her family has been a source of unwavering encouragement.

"My friends and family have always supported my career goals," Walker said. "Most of them also work for the federal government in some capacity, so they really understand some of the challenges that come with working at USACE. They've been great listeners whenever I need to vent and have always offered valuable advice when I need it."

Walker's dedication has not gone unnoticed. Her supervisor, Angela O'Connor, the USACE Mobile District Technical Services Branch Chief, considers her an invaluable member of the team.

"It is an absolute pleasure to have Lauren as part of the Cost Estimating Team in the Technical Services Branch," O'Connor said. "She is detail-oriented, self-motivated, and persistent with all tasks associated with her projects, and she consistently demonstrates the highest levels of dedication and professionalism. Lauren takes on projects head-on and delivers for her project delivery teams, all while maintaining a positive, calm, and good-natured demeanor. Lauren also puts in a lot of effort and creativity with our Engineering Division morale team, which benefits our entire Division. It has been amazing to work with Lauren, and I look forward to many years of seeing where she will go in her career."

Looking ahead, Walker is focused on continued growth, both professionally and personally. Her ambitious nature extends beyond the office to her hobby of hiking, where she is always seeking a new challenge.

"Career-wise, I'd really like to grow as a cost engineer as a value engineering assistant," Walker said. "Ultimately, I want to be a lead cost engineer or the District Value Officer. Personally, I'd really like to complete "hard" hikes rather than the "moderate" hikes I can do now. I want to be able complete the Tallulah Gorge hike in Georgia and the Fuego Volcano hike in Guatemala."

For those inspired by her journey and considering a similar path, Walker offers some sage advice.

"Enter the intern program and take full advantage of it," Walker said. "Try as many rotations as you can and take as many prospect classes as you can early on. This will give you an understanding of USACE, and it will help you find your career long-term."