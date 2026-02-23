Sustaining the Joint Force: Fort Buchanan’s Central Receiving Point Enables Regional Power Projection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

As operations across the Caribbean continue to evolve, the Logistics Readiness Center’s Central Receiving Point (CRP) at Fort Buchanan, under the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, serves as a forward sustainment platform enabling joint force readiness and regional power projection. By centralizing distribution on U.S. soil, Fort Buchanan provides a secure and resilient logistics node capable of supporting joint operations.