    Sustaining the Joint Force: Fort Buchanan’s Central Receiving Point Enables Regional Power Projection [Image 3 of 8]

    Sustaining the Joint Force: Fort Buchanan’s Central Receiving Point Enables Regional Power Projection

    PUERTO RICO

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    As operations across the Caribbean continue to evolve, the Logistics Readiness Center’s Central Receiving Point (CRP) at Fort Buchanan, under the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, serves as a forward sustainment platform enabling joint force readiness and regional power projection. By centralizing distribution on U.S. soil, Fort Buchanan provides a secure and resilient logistics node capable of supporting joint operations.

    IMCOM, Caribbean

