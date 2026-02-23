Sustaining the Joint Force: Fort Buchanan’s Central Receiving Point Enables Regional Power Projection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Eli S. Laureano, General Supply Specialist at the Fort Buchanan Logistics Readiness Center, under the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, inspects cargo recently received at the Central Receiving Point, for missions across the Caribbean, Feb 6. By centralizing distribution on U.S. soil, Fort Buchanan provides a secure and resilient logistics node capable of supporting joint operations.