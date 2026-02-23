Sustaining the Joint Force: Fort Buchanan’s Central Receiving Point Enables Regional Power Projection

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | As operations across the Caribbean continue to evolve, the Logistics Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | As operations across the Caribbean continue to evolve, the Logistics Readiness Center’s Central Receiving Point (CRP) at Fort Buchanan, under the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, serves as a forward sustainment platform enabling joint force readiness and regional power projection. By centralizing distribution on U.S. soil, Fort Buchanan provides a secure and resilient logistics node capable of supporting joint operations. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO — As operations across the Caribbean continue to evolve, the Logistics Readiness Center’s Central Receiving Point (CRP) at Fort Buchanan, under the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, serves as a forward sustainment platform enabling joint force readiness and regional power projection.



As demonstrated by the support it provides to current Caribbean operations, the CRP’s role extends beyond installation support — it enhances the Department of War’s logistical posture across the region.



“The CRP serves as the centralized hub where all incoming materials are received, inspected, processed, and distributed to support the mission at Fort Buchanan and beyond,” said Onel Colón, director of the Logistics Readiness Center.



From repair parts and tactical equipment to administrative and sustainment supplies, the CRP manages a steady operational flow supporting all components. By centralizing distribution on U.S. soil, Fort Buchanan provides a secure and resilient logistics node capable of supporting joint operations.



“By streamlining processes, we reduce turnaround times and ensure rapid, accurate delivery to supported organizations. The CRP provides greater visibility, control, and speed in sustainment operations, directly enhancing readiness,” Colón said.



During regional exercises and current Caribbean-focused missions, the CRP ensured critical equipment and supplies were processed and delivered on time, preventing mission delays and enabling seamless execution. In a theater defined by geographic dispersion and dynamic requirements, sustainment speed directly affects operational tempo.



According to Colón, without this forward sustainment capability in Puerto Rico, supported organizations would face significant delays, reduced responsiveness, and increased operational risk. The CRP mitigates those risks by providing a reliable, U.S.-controlled distribution platform positioned at a strategic crossroads between North, Central, and South America.



Nested on the National Defense Strategy priorities, Fort Buchanan’s CRP strengthens the Department of War’s ability to posture forces and respond rapidly across the Western Hemisphere.



“The CRP enables rapid response across the region. Every shipment affects an organization’s readiness, so we operate with precision, accountability, and speed,” Colón emphasized.



According to joint doctrine, behind every successful mission is a strong logistics foundation. At Fort Buchanan, the CRP provides that foundation, along with decades of institutional knowledge in logistics — quietly enabling joint force sustainment, reinforcing regional stability, and extending the operational reach of U.S. forces across the Caribbean.



Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 service members, which includes Active Duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location, at any time. Fort Buchanan is more than an installation—it is a strategic node and sustainment enabler for U.S. military operations across the Western Hemisphere.