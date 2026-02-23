As operations across the Caribbean continue to evolve, the Logistics Readiness Center’s Central Receiving Point (CRP) at Fort Buchanan, under the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, serves as a forward sustainment platform enabling joint force readiness and regional power projection. By centralizing distribution on U.S. soil, Fort Buchanan provides a secure and resilient logistics node capable of supporting joint operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 08:04
|Photo ID:
|9533772
|VIRIN:
|260206-O-CC868-8184
|Resolution:
|1080x1727
|Size:
|484.21 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustaining the Joint Force: Fort Buchanan’s Central Receiving Point Enables Regional Power Projection [Image 8 of 8], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sustaining the Joint Force: Fort Buchanan’s Central Receiving Point Enables Regional Power Projection
No keywords found.