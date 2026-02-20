Iron Fist 2026 Opening Ceremony

260223-N-VO895-1100
CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa (February 23, 2026) U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) service members pose for a photo during the opening ceremony of Exercise Iron Fist 2026 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and JMSDF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)
|02.22.2026
|02.23.2026 20:45
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
