Iron Fist 2026 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260223-N-VO895-1116

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa (February 23, 2026) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ryan Hoyle, left, commanding general, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Maj. Gen. Toshikatsu Musha, commanding general, JGSDF Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, right, answer questions from the media during the opening ceremony of Exercise Iron Fist 2026 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)