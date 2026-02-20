260223-N-VO895-1052
CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa (February 23, 2026) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ryan Hoyle, left, commanding general, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Maj. Gen. Toshikatsu Musha, commanding general, JGSDF Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, right, give remarks to the media during the opening ceremony of Exercise Iron Fist 2026 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 20:55
|Photo ID:
|9533280
|VIRIN:
|260223-N-VO895-1052
|Resolution:
|5522x3681
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iron Fist 2026 Opening Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.