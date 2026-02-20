(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iron Fist 2026 Opening Ceremony [Image 8 of 11]

    Iron Fist 2026 Opening Ceremony

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    260223-N-VO895-1101
    CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa (February 23, 2026) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ryan Hoyle, left, commanding general, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Maj. Gen. Toshikatsu Musha, commanding general, JGSDF Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, right, answer questions from the media during the opening ceremony of Exercise Iron Fist 2026 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 2026 Opening Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iron Fist 26

