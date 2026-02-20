8th Military Police BDE Soldiers Train For E3B

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Bryan Silva, left, and Spc. Donovan Martins, right, assigned to Law Enforcement Activity – North, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, prepare to find the next land navigation point during training on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2026. The training is in preparation for E3B, which is a combined competition that tests Soldiers' skills in three areas: the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)