    8th Military Police BDE Soldiers Train For E3B [Image 6 of 6]

    8th Military Police BDE Soldiers Train For E3B

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, check a map for the next land navigation point during training on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2026. The training is in preparation for E3B, which is a combined competition that tests Soldiers' skills in three areas: the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 20:07
    Photo ID: 9533274
    VIRIN: 260223-A-MH953-8102
    Resolution: 5917x3945
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Military Police BDE Soldiers Train For E3B [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    usarmy

