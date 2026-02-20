8th Military Police BDE Soldiers Train For E3B

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, check a map for the next land navigation point during training on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2026. The training is in preparation for E3B, which is a combined competition that tests Soldiers' skills in three areas: the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 20:07
|Photo ID:
|9533274
|VIRIN:
|260223-A-MH953-8102
|Resolution:
|5917x3945
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
