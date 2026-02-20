(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Military Police BDE Soldiers Train For E3B [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    8th Military Police BDE Soldiers Train For E3B

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Spc. Bryan Silva, assigned to Law Enforcement Activity – North, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, finds a land navigation point during training on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2026. The training is in preparation for E3B, which is a combined competition that tests Soldiers' skills in three areas: the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 20:07
    Photo ID: 9533269
    VIRIN: 260223-A-MH953-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Military Police BDE Soldiers Train For E3B [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th Military Police BDE Soldiers Train For E3B
    8th Military Police BDE Soldiers Train For E3B
    8th Military Police BDE Soldiers Train For E3B
    8th Military Police BDE Soldiers Train For E3B
    8th Military Police BDE Soldiers Train For E3B
    8th Military Police BDE Soldiers Train For E3B

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    USARPAAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery