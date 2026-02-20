8th Military Police BDE Soldiers Train For E3B

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Nevaeh Unthank, assigned to 552nd Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, finds a land navigation point during training on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2026. The training is in preparation for E3B, which is a combined competition that tests Soldiers' skills in three areas: the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)